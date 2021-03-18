Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 6,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

