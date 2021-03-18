Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 6,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

