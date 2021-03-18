Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 15,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

