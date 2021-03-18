Kings Point Capital Management Has $13.35 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.38. 205,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The stock has a market cap of $798.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

