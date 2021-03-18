Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $484.37. 20,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,583. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $489.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.46 and a 200 day moving average of $403.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

