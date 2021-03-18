Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 44,535 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE MS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 300,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,575. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

