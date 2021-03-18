Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,243 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

