KeyCorp Raises Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $90.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.