KeyCorp Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $131.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,121,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.