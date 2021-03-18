Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €6.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 52.31% from the company’s current price.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €12.58 ($14.80). The company had a trading volume of 899,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market cap of $410.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

