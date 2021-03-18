Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,246 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.