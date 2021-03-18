Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 154,668 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,668 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $3,268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

