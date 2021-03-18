Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,663 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

