Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of WY opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

