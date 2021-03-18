Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Lear worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

