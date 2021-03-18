Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

