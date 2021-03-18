Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.43. Kemper posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.06. 219,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,675. Kemper has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 60.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

