Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.99 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

