Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.99 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.