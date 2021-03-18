KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 6,109 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NYSE BEKE traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 172,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,841. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in KE by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,388,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

