KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 9,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,521,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,334,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,681,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NYSE BEKE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,841. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.