KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several brokerages have commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

KZMYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

