Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

KRTX opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

