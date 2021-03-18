KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 2,327,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,584,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

