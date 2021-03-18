Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON KAPE opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.39. The firm has a market cap of £579.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.25. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 287 ($3.75).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

