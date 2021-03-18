KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KALV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $642.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,036,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

