Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

KALU stock opened at $119.43 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 157.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,643 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

