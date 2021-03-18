Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $377.82 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 256,338 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $377,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

