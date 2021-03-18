JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN opened at €81.82 ($96.26) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.96. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

