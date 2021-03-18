Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.05. Jowell Global shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

About Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

