Joseph R. Hanley Sells 13,880 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TDS stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
