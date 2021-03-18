Joseph R. Hanley Sells 13,880 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TDS stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

