Jonathan C. Stein Sells 3,793 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

