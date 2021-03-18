Jon J. Eberle Sells 8,899 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $180,382.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon J. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of HMN Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $29,061.24.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jon J. Eberle sold 1,162 shares of HMN Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $23,565.36.

Shares of HMNF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

