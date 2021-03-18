John P. Kenny Sells 30,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,330. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

