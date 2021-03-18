John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $313.19

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.19 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 302.80 ($3.96). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 309.20 ($4.04), with a volume of 257,887 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 310.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 2.43%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

