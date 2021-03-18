John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE JHS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 13,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,329. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

