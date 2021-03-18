John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE JHS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 13,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,329. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.