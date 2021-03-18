John David Burns Sells 7,137 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,254 ($42.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,003.38. Derwent London Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.05%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

