Jill Putman Sells 913 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jill Putman sold 20,443 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $721,433.47.

On Friday, March 5th, Jill Putman sold 1,400 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $52,038.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $158,479.20.

On Monday, February 8th, Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $60,030.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $100,536.45.

Shares of JAMF traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 777,772 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 406,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

