James F. Deutsch Sells 50,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.