Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.