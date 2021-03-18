J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

JJSF stock opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 172.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.86.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

