ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.72. ITV shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,005 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

