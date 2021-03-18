Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

