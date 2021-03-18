Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 37,772,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,091,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

