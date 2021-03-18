Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

