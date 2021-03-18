Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.