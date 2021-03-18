iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 285.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $58,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

