iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after buying an additional 2,319,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

