iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

