iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,102,000 after buying an additional 60,078 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

