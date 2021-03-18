Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

