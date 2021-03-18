iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.49 and last traded at $135.87. Approximately 516,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 661,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,762.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,750 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

