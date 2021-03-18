IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $216.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

